Sidharth Malhotra Injured On 'Mission Majnu' Set

Sidharth Malhotra was injured on the sets of his upcoming film Mission Majnu. The spy thriller directed by Shantanu Bagchi has a host of action scenes and Sidharth plays a cover operative in the film. During a shoot, he reportedly injured his knee but resumed shooting after he received proper medical attention.

A news portal reported that a source close to the actor revealed that a metal piece hit and injured his knee but there was no bleeding. Since the Mission Majnu set has been created with 70s aesthetics, recreating it would be expensive. Thus, Sidharth and the crew continued the shoot.