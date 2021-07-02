Shyam Benegal, Farhan, Pahlaj Nihalani React to Cinematograph Act Draft

The Shyam Benegal committee was formed to give recommendations to the CBFC for reforms. Filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who headed the committee in 2016 said that, in a detailed report, the committee suggested changes but maintained that the Board should certify films.

"We all stressed upon the fact that the Board should certify films, and not censor them, and gave them categories for certification as well," he added.

Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal believes that the 'recertification of film' goes against the 'whole ethos of the constitution itself'.

"If you look at the report, there is no such thing on recertification. The issue is a very simple one. The fact is that the government wants to take over the job of what should rightfully belong to the CBFC. There are two choices--either get rid of censorship or it is going to be a simple process of certification," he said.