Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Shouldn't Happen to Anyone': Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika’s Deepfake Video

'Shouldn't Happen to Anyone': Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika’s Deepfake Video

Recently, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on the internet.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika’s Deepfake Video. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika’s Deepfake Video.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

An AI-generated Deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently doing the rounds on the internet. Her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda, has also reacted to it underlining the immediate need for a cyber wing to be in place for swift action to be taken on such issues.

Vijay Deverakonda, in his Instagram stories to react. His note read, “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure (sic).”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan flagged the matter and called for legal action to be taken immediately. However, the video is still circulating on social media platforms.

On the other hand, Mandanna took to X to say that she was “really hurt” and that such videos are scary not only for her, “but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused”.

Also ReadRashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Centre Issues Advisory to Social Media Platforms

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT