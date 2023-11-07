Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Centre Issues Advisory to Social Media Platforms

In continuation of the report, the government has cited Section 66D of Information Technoloy Act, 2000. The section relates to 'punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource.'

The section further states, "Whoever, by means for any communication device or computer resource cheats by personating, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees."

The advisory reportedly mentioned Rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology Rules, under which social media platforms are required to take down content in the nature of impersonation, including artificially morphed images of an individual, within 24 hours of the receipt of a complaint.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan flagged the matter and called for legal action to be taken immediately. However, the video is still circulating on social media platforms.

On the other hand, Mandanna took to X to say that she was “really hurt” and that such videos are scary not only for her, “but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused”.