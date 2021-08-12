Shilpa Shetty & Her Mom Booked in 'Fraud' Case; Company Claims They Parted Ways

Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty.
Shilpa Shetty and her mother have been booked by the Lucknow Police in an alleged fraud case, as per a report by The Times of India. A team of Lucknow Police reached Shilpa's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday to question her and her mother.
A team of policemen outside Shilpa Shetty's house.
Cops have reportedly questioned Shilpa Shetty and her mother in an alleged fraud case.
The TOI report states that two FIRs have been registered in the Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow. It is being alleged that Shilpa and her mother took crores of rupees in the name of opening a branch of a wellness centre, but never fulfilled the promise.
However, the chairperson of the company took to social media to offer a clarification. Kiran Bawa stated that Shilpa and her mother have no connection to the centre, and they had earlier parted ways amicably.
In the post, she wrote, ‘l am addressing this post as a responsible person, being the Chairperson of IOSIS Spa & Wellness Private Limited and therefore request people to please verify and confirm facts before posting and sharing it on social media or such other platforms. Ms. Shilpa Shetty and her mother Ms. Sunanda Shetty has no connection with IOSIS. We parted ways amicably long ago.”
Bawa further wrote, "Hence, please stop spreading rumours and aspersions. I’m a single parent and a hardworking professional. IOSIS is my baby and a brand | have built over the years. I am more than happy to verify facts with the concerned authorities. Till then | humbly request you to remove these posts as the matter is subjudice in the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay where we have Orders in our favour. Such negligence in reporting defamatory content is causing me and my brand name irreparable damage for which | have taken utmost efforts and pains to create goodwill and reputation.”
