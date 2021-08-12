Shilpa Shetty & Her Mom Booked in 'Fraud' Case; Company Claims They Parted Ways

In the post, she wrote, ‘l am addressing this post as a responsible person, being the Chairperson of IOSIS Spa & Wellness Private Limited and therefore request people to please verify and confirm facts before posting and sharing it on social media or such other platforms. Ms. Shilpa Shetty and her mother Ms. Sunanda Shetty has no connection with IOSIS. We parted ways amicably long ago.”

Bawa further wrote, "Hence, please stop spreading rumours and aspersions. I’m a single parent and a hardworking professional. IOSIS is my baby and a brand | have built over the years. I am more than happy to verify facts with the concerned authorities. Till then | humbly request you to remove these posts as the matter is subjudice in the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay where we have Orders in our favour. Such negligence in reporting defamatory content is causing me and my brand name irreparable damage for which | have taken utmost efforts and pains to create goodwill and reputation.”