Indian Army Names Gulmarg Firing Range After Vidya Balan: Report

A firing range was reportedly named after actor Vidya Balan
A military firing range in Gulmarg, Kashmir, has reportedly been named after actor Vidya Balan and is now called 'Vidya Balan Firing Range'. Earlier this year Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur had attended the Gulmarg Winter Festival organised by the Indian Army.
However, Vidya hasn't said anything about the news yet.
On the work front, Vidya is recently riding the success of her film Sherni wherein she plays the role of an upright forest officer named Vidya Vincent. The film talks about the need to conserve forests and wildlife while also tackling the issue of patriarchy through Vincent's story.
Vidya Balan is also one of the artistes invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.
