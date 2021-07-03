Wanted 'Sherni' Characters to Break the Good-Evil Binary: Writer Aastha Tiku

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni has critics and audiences raving. The film follows a man VS nature story and takes it a step further by introducing the idea of one woman's fight against patriarchy. Vidya Balan plays Vidya Vincent, a forest officer who must deal with hurdles posed by nature and those around her to capture a distressed tigress.

The Quint talks to director Amit Masurkar and writer Aastha Tiku about the film's journey from the writing desk to the screen, including the process of casting. Sherni has an ensemble cast including Mukul Chadda, Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz. Director Amit Masurkar reveals which actors had been already been cast while writing the story.

The makers touch upon their reason for basing the story in a forest, the ways the characters were written, and everything they learnt from the villagers. Sherni released on 18 June on Amazon Prime Video.

