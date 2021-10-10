Shekhar Suman Extends Support to Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan After Aryan Khan’s Arrest

Shekhar Suman expresses support for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Shekhar Suman expressed his empathy for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and wrote that he is “extremely pained” to see what the couple must be going through after Aryan Khan’s arrest by the NCB.
Suman extended his support to Shah Rukh and Gauri in a tweet, “My heart goes out to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As a parent i can totally understand what they are going thru. It's not easy for parents to go thru this kind of torment and ordeal no matter what @iamsrk. (sic)"
Shekhar Suman added that Shah Rukh was the only actor who visited him after his elder son Aayush’s death. “When i lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while i was shooting at film city, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. Im extremely pained to know what he must be going thru as a father @iamsrk (sic).” Suman wrote.
Suman also told his fans that he went to visit Sushant Singh Rajput’s father after the actor’s demise. “I did not know Sushant's father, yet when he lost his son i cld understand that he must be totally devastated and that's why against my family's wish, at the height of covid19,during lockdown i went to meet him. For i know the trauma of losing a child. (sic)”
Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship. During a hearing on 8 October, Aryan’s bail plea in the case was denied by a Mumbai court.
