'Told My Kids To Always Respect & Never Hurt Women': Shefali Shah

"Having conversations and being honest is a huge part of parenting," said actor Shefali Shah while speaking about how she guides her children to use the digital medium responsibly. The actor and mother of two boys sat down for a chat with The Quint to speak about the new set to safeguards introduced by Snapchat for teenagers, teaching her kids to navigate digital media, spending over three decades in the film industry and more.

Among the features that Snap Inc has announced is one that will protect teens from being contacted by people they may not know. The platform will also provide a more age-appropriate viewing and enable removal of accounts that may be trying to market and promote age-inappropriate content.