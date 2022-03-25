Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah Talk About 'Jalsa', Being Working Women & More

Two of India's most talented actors – Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah – have come together on screen for Suresh Triveni's Jalsa, which is a story about inner conflicts, motherhood, and class.

In a candid chat, the actors tell us about the female actors who inspire them in the OTT space and how it is like being working women. They also open up about how shows like Jalsa can be emotionally draining.

Tune in to this episode of Itni Starry Baatein!