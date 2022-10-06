'Taali' First Look: Sushmita Sen To Play Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant

Sushmita Sen announced her upcoming film titled Taali and shared the first look poster of the same on social media on Thursday, 6 October. The actor will be essaying the role of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant in this biographical drama. Sawant, who is the trustee of the Sai Savli Foundation Trust, has selflessly served people with HIV/AIDS.

Sushmita looks fierce in her first look from the film, with a large red bindi on her forehead. She can be seen wearing a red and green saree which adds elegance to her edgy appearence.