Shatrughan Sinha Questions Centre Regarding Rise in Fuel Prices

He also asked the Centre as to why the fuel prices are less in neighbouring countries.

Earlier, in an interview to NDTV, Shatrughan Sinha had reacted to Bollywood celebrities and cricketers posting similar tweets backing the government after pop star Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg and other international personalities commented on the internet shutdown in parts of Delhi and extended their support to the farmers' protests.

"All the people who have tweeted are very nice people and I hold them in high regard. But nonetheless they have posted such tweets and I think they have been in a great hurry. They have come out with identical tweets. Are they under some duress? Is there a fear factor working? Why are they doing like this?", the actor-politician had asked.