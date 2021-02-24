Shatrughan Sinha Questions Centre Regarding Rise in Fuel Prices

Shatrughan Sinha has questioned the government regarding the meteoric rise in fuel prices, as per a report by ANI. He said that this is the same BJP party which had protested the fuel price hike against Congress, which was then in power.
He added, "On one hand there is the farmers' protest, which is gaining nationwide support. Every other day, there are meetings held by the farmers against the Centre's new farm laws. On the other hand, the prices of fuel are increasing every day".
He also asked the Centre as to why the fuel prices are less in neighbouring countries.
Earlier, in an interview to NDTV, Shatrughan Sinha had reacted to Bollywood celebrities and cricketers posting similar tweets backing the government after pop star Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg and other international personalities commented on the internet shutdown in parts of Delhi and extended their support to the farmers' protests.
"All the people who have tweeted are very nice people and I hold them in high regard. But nonetheless they have posted such tweets and I think they have been in a great hurry. They have come out with identical tweets. Are they under some duress? Is there a fear factor working? Why are they doing like this?", the actor-politician had asked.
