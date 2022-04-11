Farhan Akhtar Shares BTS Clips from Rishi Kapoor's Last Film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla on the sets of Sharmaji Namkeen.
Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen released on Amazon Prime on 31 March. The film that featured an opening note by Rishi’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had ended with BTS shots from the sets. Farhan Akhtar, on 10 April, shared the clips on Instagram with the caption, “Best moments served with love from the sets of #SharmajiNamkeen #SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, watch now.”.
Actor Ronit Roy commented, “This is a must watch for me. Much senior to me but one of the best friends I had in the industry. I miss him so much.”
Several of Rishi Kapoor’s fans also commented under the post. One wrote, “Rishi Kapoor Sahab was a superstar, a legend and my favorite hero. I miss his movies and reading his tweets. Gone too soon.” Another fan commented, “Loved the movie, Wish could see Rishiji throughout the film, Well done to the director & all the actors..Super watch @faroutakhtar.”
The clip features bloopers of Sharmaji Namkeen and also shows how the veteran actor kept everyone entertained on sets.
Sharmaji Namkeen is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Honey Trehan, and Abhishek Chaubey. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Sheeba Chaddha, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, and Taaruk Raina.
After Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise in 2020, Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film.
