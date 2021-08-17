Kevin Feige Reacts to Shang Chi Star Simu Liu’s Reaction to Disney CEO’s Comment

Talking about the incident and Simu Liu, Kevin Feige said, “He (Liu) is not a shy man. I think in that particular tweet you can see and I think everyone does, a misunderstanding. It was not the intention. The proof is in the movie and we swing for the fences as we always do. With the amount of creative energy we put in and the budget, there’s no expense spared to bring this origin story to the screen.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first Marvel film with an Asian superhero, and a predominantly Asian cast including Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh. Feige said, “When you have the opportunity to showcase a hero that looks like a huge segment of the globe that feels like they haven’t been showcased, the magic can happen if you deliver. I think Destin (Daniel Cretton) and Simu have delivered for this movie.”

Disney is also currently involved in a lawsuit filed by Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson who alleged that her contract was breached when the movie was released on Disney+ Premiere Access and theatres simultaneously. With respect to the lawsuit, Feige said that he is “all for amicable solutions.”