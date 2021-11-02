The Journey From Hating Shah Rukh Khan to Loving the Bollywood Superstar

In exercising my right to criticise a public figure, I saw what was wrong with Shah Rukh Khan as an icon. I refused to be corrected by his fans; but more importantly, I refused to listen to the one man I should have, Shah Rukh Khan himself. I have since made amends and watched hours of the actor’s interviews, but it was only in the past few days when I felt like I actually heard him speak. I watched him blush. I listened to him speaking passionately about his mother.

I saw him charm nearly everyone he met with an impeccable disposition. Eventually, I came to admire his knowledge of philosophy, religion, and the arts. I must now admit that slowly and steadily, I had started falling in love with Shah Rukh, the person.

Ever since the controversy surrounding his son’s arrest blew up, I have watched about half a dozen films starring Shah Rukh Khan. I still cannot say that he is a great actor, but I must confess that I do find him to be a great entertainer. He does not get lost in his character. The character, though, is often lost in his persona. There is a tinge of Shah Rukh Khan, his playfulness, his charm, and his persona in every character that he has ever played.