SRK to Akshay Kumar: Celebs Set The Stage On Fire at Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash is nothing less than a grand affair. Performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif have set the stage ablaze.

Pop sensation Rihanna also performed on day 1 in Jamnagar.

However, the second day witnessed a more desi lineup - Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan danced to 'Bole Chudiyan'. While Diljit Dosanjh sang superhit songs like 'Lover' and 'Proper Patola'.

Here's a list of all the chart-bursting performances that took place on day 2 of Ambans' grand pre-wedding festivities.