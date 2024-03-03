SRK to Akshay Kumar: Celebs Set The Stage On Fire at Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash

SRK, Aamir Khan and Ram Charan while recreating the iconic dance moves from RRR.
(Photo: X)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash is nothing less than a grand affair. Performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif have set the stage ablaze.
Pop sensation Rihanna also performed on day 1 in Jamnagar.
However, the second day witnessed a more desi lineup - Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan danced to 'Bole Chudiyan'. While Diljit Dosanjh sang superhit songs like 'Lover' and 'Proper Patola'.
Here's a list of all the chart-bursting performances that took place on day 2 of Ambans' grand pre-wedding festivities.
Shah Rukh was in his element while performing to his superhit song from his blockbuster film Pathaan. He left no stone unturned to make the evening eventful for everyone involved.
Akshay was spotted singing with gusto while crooning to the beats of 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha.' However, to make the event even more lively, he energetically grooved to the song's beats. Leaving everyone in complete awe.
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday came together to perform for the pre-wedding festivities. And their song of choice was 'Bole Chudiyan.'
Karisma and Diljit won hearts while performing on 'Kinni Kinni.' Both the performers wore white as they grooved to the beats of the superhit song.
