Shah Rukh Khan Sports Long Hair & Grey Beard in New Photoshoot? Here's The Truth

The truth behind Shah Rukh Khan's latest viral 'photo'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter0
A photo of Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral. In it, the superstar can be seen sporting long hair and a grey beard. The photo left his fans stunned. While some termed it SRK's hottest look ever, others were of the opinion that a beard suits him well. “You simply can’t take your eyes off him,” one of the fans wrote.
Here are some of the comments:
However, this viral photo is an edited version of a photoshoot Shah Rukh had done with Dabboo Ratnani back in 2017. Back then, the celebrity photographer had shared the picture with the caption that read, “Sexy Isn’t A Shape, It’s An Attitude Big Love! Shah Rukh Khan.”
Dabboo has cleared the air by sharing the original picture.
On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee's next.
