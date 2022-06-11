'Shah Rukh Khan Said He & Aryan Were Painted as Monsters': NCB Official

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) gave a clean chit to Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise drug case.
(Photo: PTI)
Days after Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case, Sanjay Singh, Narcotics Control Bureau’s deputy director-general (operations), who headed the SIT probe, has recalled his conversation with Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.
As per a report by India Today, Singh said Aryan asked him a few “soul-searching queries”.
The report also states that Singh claimed he spoke to Shah Rukh as well. “We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day,” Singh quoted Shah Rukh as saying.
Aryan was arrested by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off coast of Mumbai in October last year. He spent several weeks in jail before being granted bail. In May 2022, he was given a clean chit by the NCB, that cited "lack of sufficient evidence".
