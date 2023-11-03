'Brought Us Together': SRK Remembers Late Fan Who Started Biggest Fan Club

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday and dropped the first teaser of his upcoming film Dunki. Shah Rukh, who has created history this year with Pathaan and Jawan, met with his fans and spoke about his upcoming films and also put up a dance performance.

Before the event, Shah Rukh Khan made a speech in memory of his fan who passed away some time ago. He remembered his fan Mohammad Ashraf, the founder of one of his biggest fan clubs, as he passed away recently.