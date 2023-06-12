Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019#AskSRK: Fan Asks Why There's No 'Jawan' Promotion; Here's SRK's Reply

#AskSRK: Fan Asks Why There's No 'Jawan' Promotion; Here's SRK's Reply

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is slated for its theatrical release on 7 September.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Jawan' teaser.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Jawan' teaser.</p></div>

On Monday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan held another '#AskSRK' session for his fans on Twitter. The actor tweeted, "Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game…"

During the session, a fan asked SRK why there wasn't enough promotion for his upcoming film Jawan and when its official trailer would be released.

In response, SRK tweeted, "The fact that you are asking about Jawan promotion is enough!!"

Here, have a look:

The actor also revealed his plans for the evening when a fan enquired about the same. SRK shared, "Was thinking will watch Jawan with Atlee."

Here are some other 'Ask SRK' reactions:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and will hit the big screens on 7 September.

Also Read'Dream Come True': Sanya Malhotra on Sharing Screen Space With SRK in 'Jawan'

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT