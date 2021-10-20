'Jashn-e-Harassment': Twitter Reacts to Aryan Khan Being Denied Bail Yet Again

A special Mumbai court on Wednesday, 20 October, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. The three have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to a raid on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan and the others have been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since 8 October.

A number of social media users took to Twitter to call the verdict 'harassment'. Film critic Sucharita Tyagi tweeted, "That this is what we're doing to Shahrukh, arguably the biggest, most popular global brand ambassador for India, is an abundantly loud and clear message. They don't care what anyone thinks, they will come for us all. Fall in line, or else".