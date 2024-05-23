'Shah Rukh Khan Is Feeling Better; Will Return For IPL Finals': Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from the hospital after suffering heat stroke.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@SRKUniverse)
Shah Rukh Khan had been hospitalised in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke amid severe heat waves in the city. The actor was reportedly discharged after treatment on 22 May. Khan was in Ahmedabad to attend an IPL match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Actor Juhi Chawla, who co-owns KKR with Khan, paid a visit to the actor in the hospital and shared that he's "feeling much better" and will return to support their team in the IPL finals on Sunday.
In an interview with News18, Chawla said, “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals."
Chawla added that she visited the hospital with her husband Jay Mehta and Khan's wife, designer Gauri Khan was also present there.
Khan was accompanied in Ahmedabad by his daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan, and manager Pooja Dadlani.
