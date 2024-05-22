ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalised in Ahmedabad After Suffering Heat Stroke: Report

Shah Rukh Khan was attending his team Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Playoff match in Ahmedabad.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been reportedly hospitalised in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke amid severe heat waves in the city. According to reports, the actor visited Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 21 May to support his Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

(This story is currently under development)

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan 

