Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalised in Ahmedabad After Suffering Heat Stroke: Report

Shah Rukh Khan has been reportedly hospitalised in Ahmedabad.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@SRKUniverse)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been reportedly hospitalised in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke amid severe heat waves in the city. According to reports, the actor visited Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 21 May to support his Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
(This story is currently under development)
