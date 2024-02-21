'Didn't Think I'd Get An Award Again': SRK On Winning Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Award

Shah Rukh said in Hindi, " thank the jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I have not received the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not get it again. I am extremely happy. I love receiving awards. I am a bit greedy about that. Vidhu Vinod Chopra likes it more than me. We will share it, Vinod." Chopra burst out laughing to that.

SRK added, "I am genuinely very thrilled and touched that people have recognized the work that I have put in. The work of an artiste alone is not the most important, it's the collective work of the people around him/her that makes a difference. So a lot of people's hard work is involved in making Jawan and helping me win this award. I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad...whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy. Inshallah, I will keep working hard."