Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards Winners: SRK, Rani Crowned Best Actor & Actress

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji at the Dadasaheb Phalke International awards.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners list has been declared. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nayanthara have bagged major awards. Shah Rukh received the Best Actor award for Jawan. Rani Mukerji and Nayanthara shared the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Jawan respectively. Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was given the Best Director award for Animal.
Take a look at the full list of winners:
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
Best Actress: Nayanthara, Jawan
Best Actress: Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal
Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan
Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain, Tere Vaste (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao, Besharam Rang (Pathaan)
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol, Animal
Bobby Deol in a still from Animal.
Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa
Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Television Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna, Scoop
Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee
Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: K.J. Yesudas
