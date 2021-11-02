Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather Outside Mannat to Wish Him on His B'day

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan fans wished the superstar on his birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday, 2 November. To celebrate the occasion, the superstar's fans gathered outside Mannat. In a video shared by the paparazzi on social media, fans can be seen singing 'happy birthday' for SRK.
A number of fans also commented on the video. One wrote, “He earned this popularity, love, fans with his success.. #HappyBirthdaySRK biggest superstar on this earth.” Another one wrote, “King is King.”
Last year, fans didn't visit Mannat as Shah Rukh had asked them to maintain social distancing owing to the COVID pandemic.
