Salman Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Salman Khan At Birthday Bash

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Slaman Khan's 57th birthday party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan turned 57 on 27 December 2022. Fondly known as 'Bhaijaan' the popular actor celebrated his birthday with the film fraternity. King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, also came to celebrate with Salman. In the videos that have now gone viral they can be seen hugging and talking to each other.
In one video posted by Viral Bhayani, SRK can be seen entering the venue for the birthday bash.
Watch the video here:
In another video Shah Rukh can be seen leaving the event. He is seen hugging Salman and posing for photographs with Salman. They are seen deep in conversation.
Watch the video here:
On the work front, the Shah Rukh Khan has three films lined up for next year, filmmaker Atlee's Jawan, filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki and Pathaan.
Salman Khan, on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan and Tiger 3.
