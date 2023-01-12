Shah Rukh Khan's Sassy Reply to Fan Asking How Much He Charged For 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan is ready for the release of Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. Sidharth Anand's action film is all set to hit theatres on 25 January. On Thursday, 12 January, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to host an #AskSRK session with fans. As usual, the superstar was witty and sassy with his replies.
One Twitter user asked him how it felt to fly a helicopter in a closed space while shooting for Pathaan. To which SRK responded, "Ha ha sochta hoon ab apne ghar mein bhi aise hi entry kiya karoon (I am thinking of making a similar entry at home too)….
Another fan asked him about his family's reaction to the Pathaan trailer. "The little one (AbRam) liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!!", was SRK's response.
You can not have a ball at all #AskSRK sessions. When a fan asked the actor how much he charged for Pathaan, Shah Rukh had a hilarious response. "Why? Will you sign me in your next film?", he asked in Hindi.
Here are some more responses:
