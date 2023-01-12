Shah Rukh Khan's Sassy Reply to Fan Asking How Much He Charged For 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. Sidharth Anand's action film is all set to hit theatres on 25 January. On Thursday, 12 January, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to host an #AskSRK session with fans. As usual, the superstar was witty and sassy with his replies.

One Twitter user asked him how it felt to fly a helicopter in a closed space while shooting for Pathaan. To which SRK responded, "Ha ha sochta hoon ab apne ghar mein bhi aise hi entry kiya karoon (I am thinking of making a similar entry at home too)….