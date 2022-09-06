Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Seema Sajdeh Responds to Trolls Saying She 'Isn't a Bollywood Wife Anymore'

Seema Sajdeh Responds to Trolls Saying She 'Isn't a Bollywood Wife Anymore'

Seema Sajdeh has recently been seen in the second season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.
phelian prantika
Celebrities
Published:

Seema Sajdeh slams trolls after splitting from Sohail Khan.

|

(Image Courtesy: Google)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Seema Sajdeh slams trolls after splitting from Sohail Khan.</p></div>

Fashion designer and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh was trolled for appearing on the show even though she's "not a Bollywood Wife anymore", following her divorce from Sohail Khan earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Seema responded to the hurtful comments.

"I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?”
SEEMA SAJDEH
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The second season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives delves into Seema's life after splitting up from her husband of 24 years.

The very first episode shows her removing the "Khan" nameplate from her front door and replacing it with one consisting of her and her kids' names.

Also Read‘I’ve Let Go of Any Negativity’: Seema Sajdeh on Divorce With Sohail Khan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT