‘I’ve Let Go of Any Negativity’: Seema Sajdeh on Divorce With Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh and actor Sohail Khan had filed for divorce earlier this year after being married for 24 years. Sajdeh has now opened up about how she dealt with the separation.
Seema Sajdeh told Bollywood Bubble, “The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going."
She added, "So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person.”
The duo have two kids, Nirvan and Yohan.
On the work front, Sajdeh is all set for the second season of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show also stars Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey.
