Farewell Asrani, Bollywood’s Beloved Funster

“Who has been your favourite co-star?” I’d asked Amitabh Bachchan the predictable question in the course of an interview, circa the 1980s, to be answered quite unpredictably with a terse, “Asrani for sure.”

To the surprised look on my face, Bachchan had explained, “Take Abhimaan in which he played my secretary. Whenever there was a scene showing us in conversation in a frame, his responses were perfect, neither over nor underdone."