'For My Kohinoor': Saira Banu Joins Instagram on Dilip Kumar's Death Anniversary

She captioned her post with the verse, "Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey, Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon" and added, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib."

She further wrote, "This is the day, "7th of July" at "7 am" when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber. I pleaded with the Almighty that, 'Sahib', as I always called him should react to one of his favourite couplets." She added in her note, "My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still. I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up.

"Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time."