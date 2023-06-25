'I Was Always a Subject of Conversation, But Never On My Own Terms': Zeenat Aman

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently spoke about how people had 'far more interest' in her looks than her intellect.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In her interview with Vogue, she said: "I realised early on that the world desired youth and beauty from women in the film industry. So I leveraged my looks, but I also chose roles that pushed the envelope. Still, there was far more interest in my face and figure than there ever was in my intellect. This is one reason that I have loved ageing—it has evened the scales."
She also added, "As a leading actor in the ’70s, I was always a subject of conversation, but almost never on my own terms. The gossip and perceptions could be suffocating, and there was rarely recourse to set the record straight. On Instagram, I have found the freedom to express myself.”
Zeenat has delivered several blockbusters in her career. Some of the iconic films in which she has worked include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer, among many others.
