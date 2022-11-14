'Sarfarosh' Fame Actor Sunil Shende Passes Away

Actor Sunil Shende
(Photo: Twitter)
Actor Sunil Shende, who is known for works like Circus, Shanti and Sarfarosh, died on Monday, a close friend said, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Actor Raject Tailang took to Twitter to write, "Great actor and and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more.I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali."
The actor was known for essaying supporting characters in movies such as Gandhi, Khal Nayak, Ghayaal, Ziddi, Daud, Magan and Viruddh. He acting career spanned for over 30 years.
He worked in films with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He was also part of Rohit Shetty’s Zameen, starring Ajay Devgn in the leading role.
