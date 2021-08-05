Sara Ali Khan on Saif & Amrita Singh: Separation Was Best Decision at the Time

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh separated in 2004.
Sara Ali Khan opened up about her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s divorce and said that it was the best decision for them at that point. Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and separated in 2004. They are parents to two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
During her appearance on Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars 3, Sara Ali Khan said, “It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet.”
Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012 and they have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.
On the career front, Sara is set to star in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is slated to release in August. She will also appear alongside Vicky Kaushal in the mythological superhero movie The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar.
