'Makes You Tougher': Sara Ali Khan on Living With 'Single Mother' Amrita Singh

Talking about living with her mother, Sara said, “Living with a single mother in today's day and age makes you a little tougher and harder than you need to be. You don't live in a La La Land for too long then. You see the world for what it is.”

“Perhaps it's the experiences that I had growing up. I grew up fast and saw a lot in life. Perhaps they helped me grow up a little faster,” Sara told Times of India.

In Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Atrangi Re, her character Rinku claims that she has run away from home several times for the person she loves. When asked if she has ever tried to rebel, the actor said, “I can't even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. Till my mom doesn't tell me, 'Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak of green in that corner of your dupatta', I won't be able to step out for an interview.”