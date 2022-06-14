Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & More Remember SSR on His 2nd Death Anniversary

Sanjana Sanghi wrote, 'We Miss you' on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary.
Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi Remember SSR on His 2nd Death Anniversary

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi Remember SSR on His 2nd Death Anniversary</p></div>

Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi, Bhumi Pednekar and Mukesh Chhabra shared pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput on social media on his second Death Anniversary.

Sara took to Instagram to post a message on his death anniversary, stating, "From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories."

"Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever," she added.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a fan video in her Instagram stories of Sushant and her promoting Sonchiriya. She also drew a heart with SSR written on the backdrop.

Sanjana also posted a story on Instagram saying, "We miss you."

Mukesh Chhabra, took to Instagram to share a picture of Sushant captioning it with a heartbreak emoji.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020.

