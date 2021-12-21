‘All These Wives Are Watching’: KJo on Sara Ali Khan’s Picks for Her Swayamvar

In response to Karan’s question, Sara said, “Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan.” Karan replied that their wives are watching to which Sara responded, “Hopefully the husbands are also (watching).”

Ranveer Singh is married to actor Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with actor Katrina Kaif in December 2021. Varun Dhawan also married Natasha Dalal this year.

This episode is Dhanush’s first appearance on the show. When asked if he’s excited about his Koffee With Karan debut, Dhanush replied, “I am very excited. I speak very less. I am very shy so I don’t know how much I can add to your show but I’m looking forward to having some fun.” Karan also asked the actor what he would do if he woke up as his father-in-law, superstar Rajinikanth. Dhanush replied that he would “stay as Rajani sir.”

Talking about Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan told The Quint that he is humble, supportive, and childish when left with Aanand. “This giant talent is masked in the most humble exterior and most humble frame and he is just a privilege to watch,” Sara said.

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush star in Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar. The film will release on 24 December on Disney+ Hotstar.