'Dream Come True': Sanya Malhotra on Sharing Screen Space With SRK in 'Jawan'

Speaking about her role in Jawan, Sanya told The Indian Express, "I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not. I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy."

Sanya wrapped up the shooting for Jawan last year, in 2022. Besides SRK and Sanya, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

According to the film's synopsis, Jawan follows the story of a common man who is punished for a mistake he did not commit. It shows how the false event affects him and how he manages to fix things.

Jawan is slated for its theatrical release on 7 September this year.