Sanjay Leela Bhansali Speaks About Receiving Love From Pakistan For Heeramandi

"There was so much love that I received from Pakistan, people waiting for it anxiously, waiting for this to be told. It’s a piece that somehow brings us all together, when all India was one, it was undivided. These people belong to us as much as they belong to them. I think they belong to both of us and both countries are showing a lot of love for finally the show being made. I still feel we’re all one, I still feel that we’re all connected in so many ways. There’s a lot of love for people on both sides, leave aside a few people would want to create issues — but those are not relevant.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Director