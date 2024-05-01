‘Heeramandi’ Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ambition Meets Remarkable Casting

The dialogues, while mostly flawless, have moments where they sound cliche. There are also moments where the characters tell us things we can clearly see on screen – deduction is an art nobody seems to be using in the show. The audience is told every single thing which becomes jarring. More reliance on the art of silence would’ve helped the show.

Huentsang Mohapatra, Sudeep Chatterjee, and Mahesh Limaye do their best as cinematographers to bring Bhansali’s vision to light. The stunning colour palette – with gorgeous yellows and blues – is complemented by the way the camera interacts with the setting. While we’re at the subject of the show’s technical prowess, the music in Heeramandi deserves a mention.

While the songs don’t feel ‘new’, they’re not wasted in the show – every song reveals something about a character or arc to come. The song ‘Azadi’ goes from becoming a clarion call for freedom for the courtesans to becoming a war cry in the freedom struggle on the streets.