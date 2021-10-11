Sanjay Gupta, Farah Khan Ali Lend Support to SRK, Gauri Khan Amid Aryan's Arrest

Designer Farah Khan Ali and director Sanjay Gupta extend support to Shah Rukh Khan & family.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Following Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been receiving an outpouring of support from the film industry. Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali are the recent additions to the list.
Gupta tweeted that SRK has always been there for everyone in his own way. “Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for every one that has ever needed help and reached out to him. THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!” He also further wrote about his 10-year-old son. “I am a father. My son is 10yrs old. God forbid he has to pay the price for my beliefs. So not f**n fair!”
Farah also took to Twitter to write that Shah Rukh and his family will always have her support. "“SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk”.
Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship. During a hearing on 8 October, Aryan's bail plea in the case was denied by a Mumbai court.
