Sanjay Gupta, Farah Khan Ali Lend Support to SRK, Gauri Khan Amid Aryan's Arrest

Following Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been receiving an outpouring of support from the film industry. Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali are the recent additions to the list.

Gupta tweeted that SRK has always been there for everyone in his own way. “Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for every one that has ever needed help and reached out to him. THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!” He also further wrote about his 10-year-old son. “I am a father. My son is 10yrs old. God forbid he has to pay the price for my beliefs. So not f**n fair!”