Full of Heart: Sanjana Shares John Green's Thoughts on Dil Bechara

Actor Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share writer John Green's thoughts on Dil Bechara, her debut film based on Green's book The Fault in Our Stars. Sanjana also chided herself for missing his message. In a personal message to Sanjana Sanghi, John Green wrote that he watched Dil Bechara soon after it released. Green added that he could only imagine how difficult it must have been for her to deal with the tragic demise of her co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humor and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future", the author wrote.

Thanking Green for his words of appreciation Sanjana wrote, "“ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way!”