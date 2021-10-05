Sanak Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal and Neha Dhupia Tackle a Hostage Crisis

Neha Dhupia plays the cop handling the case. The gang that clashes with Jammwal is led by Chandan Roy Sanyal. The trailer also reveals that Vanshika is at the hospital because she needs to undergo a heart surgery.

Vivan’s character warns the gang’s kingpin that he killed 9 of his men when he was ‘calm’. The trailer mainly focuses on Jammwal, guns blazing, as the one-man-army and his rescue operation.

Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varna and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film is written by Ashish P Verma, and marks the lead actor Rukmini Maitra’s debut.