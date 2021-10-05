Sanak Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal and Neha Dhupia Tackle a Hostage Crisis

Vidyut Jammwal in Sanak, which also stars Rukmini Maitra and Neha Dhupia.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming film Sanak released the film’s trailer on Tuesday. The movie follows the story of a hostage crisis at a hospital which Jammwal’s tackles in high-octave action sequences. Jammwal’s character Vivan’s wife Vanshika, played by Rukmini Maitra.
Jammwal shared the film’s trailer on social media, with the caption, “Dekho meri #Sanak. #SanakTrailer out! Streaming from 15th October only on @DisneyPlusHS.”
Neha Dhupia plays the cop handling the case. The gang that clashes with Jammwal is led by Chandan Roy Sanyal. The trailer also reveals that Vanshika is at the hospital because she needs to undergo a heart surgery.
Vivan’s character warns the gang’s kingpin that he killed 9 of his men when he was ‘calm’. The trailer mainly focuses on Jammwal, guns blazing, as the one-man-army and his rescue operation.
Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varna and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film is written by Ashish P Verma, and marks the lead actor Rukmini Maitra’s debut.
Published: undefined