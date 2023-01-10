Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Comment About 'Losing Her Charm’ Post Illness

The tweet went on to state the following: "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

Samantha who has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called Myositis last year, responded to the tweet by writing: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow."