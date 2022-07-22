Samantha Ruth Says Her Equation With Naga Chaitanya Isn’t Amicable ‘As of Now'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu during her Koffee With Karan episode.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Koffee With Karan debut in the third episode of the seventh season and she was full of quips and (some great) advice. During the episode, Samantha talked about divorce and her equation with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.
When asked if the duo are amicable, Samantha said, “You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now,” adding, “but it may be some time in the future.”
The host Karan Johar asked Samantha about the social media trolling she faced after she and Chaitanya announced their separation, and the actor said, “I couldn't really complain about it because I chose that path, I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life.”
"It has been hard but it's good now. It's fine. I am stronger than I have ever been,” Samantha said, talking about her life post-divorce.
On the topic of her marriage, Samantha also joked, “I have a bone to pick with you Karan. You are the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). In fact, the reality is KGF.”
