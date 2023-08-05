Samantha Prabhu Rubbishes Rumours of Taking ₹25 Crores For Myositis Treatment

"25 crores to treat myositis?! Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don't think I was paid in marbles for all the work I have done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you," the actor wrote.

She added, "Myositis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment."

Samantha was diagnosed with the auto-immune condition in 2022. According to a Sakshi TV report, Samantha had borrowed Rs 25 crore from a well-known Telugu actor. The actor's identity had not been revealed.