Noise Stopped After The Show's Release: Samantha on 'The Family Man 2' Row

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama Samantha said, "I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. If I did, I am sorry. However, I am glad that, once the show released, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn't so bad after all. For the people who still hold resentment, I sincerely apologise."

According to a report by The Indian Express Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko had written a letter in May to to then Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar stating, "The depictions have hurt Tamil sentiments and are offensive against the community".

Directed by Raj&DK, The Family Man 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani among others. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.