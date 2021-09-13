Watch: Salman Khan Does The 'Towel Step' in Turkey While Shooting For 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan dances for his fans in Turkey.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3, in Turkey. The actor seems to be having a ball there. A recent video shared by one of Salman's fan-clubs shows him dancing to his song 'Jeene Ke Hai Char Din', as his fans cheer him on.
Salman breaks into the popular 'towel step' while performing. He is seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black leather jacket and a beret.
On Monday morning, Salman shared a photo from Turkey, wherein he can be seen enjoying the sunrise.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 13 Sep 2021,08:10 PM IST